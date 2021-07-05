Zimbabwe: Mpilo Victims Get It Gadgets

MPILO Central Hospital doctors who lost their belongings when a fire razed hostels at the institution last month, at the weekend received 45 laptops and US$10 000 worth of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) from one of Zimbabwe's biggest banks, CBZ Holdings.

Forty-five doctors lost US$500 000 worth of property including identity documents.

All their belongings including household property, certificates, food and clothing were burnt to ashes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony CBZ Holdings regional manager Mr Abisha Gwesha said the gesture is in acknowledgement of the important role that doctors are playing in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the IT gadgets were to capacitate doctors and ensure continuity in offering the much-needed service to the community.

"As CBZ Holdings we are honoured to show our support to the Government and most importantly to our heroes and heroines in the health sector. We acknowledge the important role that you have been playing for over a year in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This is besides the day-to-day work that you do to attend to other ailments. We, as CBZ, are a part of the greater community and we believe in digging deep to seek solutions to help our nation when we go through difficulties such as this pandemic.

"Over a month ago, we learnt with sadness about the fire outbreak that happened here and affected 45 doctors. This is a tragic event considering the challenges we are already facing with the pandemic. A decision was made immediately for us to reach out and offer our assistance to the men and women who have been working tirelessly around the clock. Our hope is that these donations will offer protection to our health workers and impact on the lives of ordinary citizen," said Mr Gwesha.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said CBZ as part of the greater community believes in finding solutions to difficulties.

"We choose not to just wait for help but look within ourselves and ask the question, what can we do to make a difference? Since last year, we mobilised resources and responded to the partnership call made by His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa, by providing thousands of litres of sanitiser to hospitals, orphanages, old people's homes and schools across the country. We also handed over an ambulance to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to assist their medical teams to respond quickly to distress calls," said Mr Gwesha.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya thanked CBZ for the donation.

"We value such donations and on behalf of Mpilo hospital management and staff I would like to thank you for remembering us. Such gestures show the doctors that they are appreciated. I would like to encourage communities and businesses to emulate your good works," said Prof Ngwenya.