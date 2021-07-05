Zimbabwe: Rusike Out of Cosafa Cup

Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS' forward, Evans Rusike, has been ruled out of the COSAFA Cup after he was injured at training.

The team is scheduled to fly out to South Africa this morning.

The regional tournament will run from tomorrow to July 18, at the Nelson Mandela Bay, in Eastern Cape.

The injury-prone striker underwent an MRI scan yesterday and it was confirmed he will not be able to feature at the tournament.

The technical team have since replaced the former SuperSport United forward with Triangle marksman Delic Murimba.

Rusike, who is now a free agent after his contract with SuperSport ended on June 30, is reportedly wanted by a number of clubs in South Africa. His participation at the regional tournament would have enhanced his chances of attracting a good club.

Also set to miss the flight to Johannesburg are Godknows Murwira and Perfect Chikwende who also sustained injuries.

The trio of Knox Mutizwa, defender Kelvin Moyo and Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch, also failed to honour the national team call-up, because of personal challenges. Fabisch, who is still hoping to make his debut for Zimbabwe, has been denied the opportunity by new Covid-19 regulations in Germany, which have declared South Africa among red zone areas. Moyo, who plies his trade in Zambia, withdrew after suffering a muscle injury while Golden Arrows striker Mutizwa, asked to be excused to attend to his sick wife.

The technical team have also called in former Under-20 captain Ben Musaka.

However, Musaka will have to travel to Eastern Cape tomorrow, as he is still processing his passport. "From the number of players we have in camp, we will drop one player and remain with 20," said Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare.

"After today's training (yesterday), we will go for Covid-19 tests, then we will know those who will be able to travel.

"We have called Delic Murimba and Ben Musaka. Delic was already training with us and is replacing Rusike.

"We are still sorting Ben's passport and he will follow on Tuesday."

Zimbabwe get their campaign underway on Thursday, when they meet Mozambique, in a midday kick-off while Senegal will take on Namibia, at 3pm.

There has been a slight change to the COSAFA fixtures, following the withdrawal of Comoros, due to their Government Covid-19 restrictions.

Comoros were in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Malawi and Madagascar. This development means that in the calculations for the best runners-up position, the results against the bottom sides, in the four-team Groups A and C, will be discarded.

Only the top team in each group advances to the semi-finals, along with the best placed runner-up. "We are going to use players, which we didn't see much, during the AFCON qualification," said Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic.

"We will give chances to some players, who are showing potential to become future stars, and those who didn't get many minutes, during qualification for AFCON.

"It's their chance to prove themselves.

"We are not going with the strongest squad, we didn't call 14 or 15 players top players, who are regulars for the national team.

"We are not talking about whether we win or not. We are using this tournament to try to make our squad stronger, for World Cup qualification, and AFCON tournament."

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah Stars), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (CAPS United), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (CAPS United), Ben Musaka (Harare City).

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Delic Murimba (Triangle).