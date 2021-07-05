Zimbabwe: Naaz Appoint Three Committees

Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have appointed three committees that are expected to help turnaround their operations.

They have put in place the Coaches Co-ordinators Committee, Officials Co-ordinators Committee and Women's Committee.

The coaches committee will be led by Collen Makaza from Harare.

Elliot Mujaji, from the Midlands, is the vice-chairperson while Matabeleland South's Zibusiso Nyoni comes in as the secretary.

Duke Chigumira, of Mashonaland East, is the treasurer.

The officials committee will be chaired by Juliet Mabula of Matabeleland South, deputised by Maxwell Murisa, of the Midlands.

Bulawayo's Ngonidzashe Gasa, and Shisha Sibanda of Matabeleland North, are the secretary and treasurer.

Florence Museza of Mashonaland Central leads the women's committee.

Charity Ncube from Matabeleland South is the vice chairperson and Chipo Mutedzi from Manicaland is the secretary.

Eusebia Ncube of Bulawayo is the treasurer.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said the committees were expected to help drive the organisation, and bring sanity in areas, like coaching.

"NAAZ have created three technical key committees that will help to drive the organisation," he said.

"These are key committees that work under their specific commissions with special mandates.

"The coaches committee drives the interests of coaches in Zimbabwe, on all technical aspects of coaching, welfare, rules and regulations.

"No coach shall be appointed for national or international duty without affiliating and being registered to the coaches committee in their provinces and at national level.

"Some coaches were getting sympathy from other quarters and disrespect the national federation. It's now more than your performance that counts.

"This is a game-changer as coaches must comply, affiliate and belong, so that if there is any misbehaviour, the coaches committee can deal with their member or report him or her to the national board, for disciplinary measures to take place.

"The coaches committee will set their own rules and regulations to deal with their members.

"However, the law of the association is supreme to any rules created by these committees," Tagara said.

The women's committee is expected to push for the interests of women in the sport and ensure development at all levels.

The national association recently appointed a Marketing and Resource Mobilisation Commission, Development Commission, Competition Commission and the Governance and Ethics Commission, to help the administration of the sport.