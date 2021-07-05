Zimbabwe: Man in Soup for Electricity Fraud

5 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Borrowdale man has not been paying for electricity for several years after allegedly bypassing the Zesa meter reading cable, something only discovered when he sold the house and the new owner found he was getting free electricity and alerted Zesa.

During the start of the trial of Godfrey Munyamana, the previous owner, the court was told that they inspected the premises after being alerted by the new owner and found the cables and the meter had been tampered with resulting in Munyamana using electricity for free.

Senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza told the court that Munyamana appeared to have hired an expert to bypass the meter.

The trial was adjourned to Thursday.

The court heard that in November last year, Munyamana sold his house to Mr Frank Humbe.

He bought an electricity token and tried to load it when the meter was reading 56,90 on November 17 last year.

On the next day, it was still reading the same. Five days later the reading was unchanged so Mr Humbe sent his gardener to Zesa to report the fault.

When Zesa engineers arrived, they found out that the cables had been tampered with.

