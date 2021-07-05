Zimbabwe: Forty Five Years Ago, They Touched the Heavens

Senior Sports Reporter

THE late Dynamos legend, Simon Sachiti, was part of the all-conquering Class of '76, which set the benchmark for success, at the Glamour Boys.

Sachiti died after a short illness, in Harare on Saturday morning, at the age of 75.

His son, Felix, told The Herald burial has been set for tomorrow at their rural home at Gandanzara Village, in Rusape.

"The body is expected to leave for Gandanzara tomorrow (today) and we expect the burial to take place on Tuesday.

"We are trying to push for a morning burial so that some relatives, and friends who want to travel back to Harare and other areas, would be able to do so on time, without breaching the curfew hours," said Felix.

Sachiti belonged to the golden era of Dynamos, during the '70s, when the Glamour Boys asserted their dominance on the domestic scene.

After retiring from football, due to injury, Sachiti took up several administrative roles at the club, where he served in the executive.

Sachiti had the pleasure of rubbing shoulders with some of the club's greatest sons who included the legendary George "Mastermind" Shaya, Shepherd Murape, Kuda Muchemeyi, Daniel "Dhidhidhi" Ncube, Shaw "Kojak" Handriade, Reeds Johannes and Isaac Nhema.

The side also had Shadreck Ngwenya, Oliver "Flying Saucer" Kateya, David Phiri, Charles Gwatidzo, Barnard Chidziva, Hilario Nengari, Matthew Mwale, John Revai, Cremio Mapfumo, Enock Pakamisa, George Yoyo and David "Broom Boy" George.

Most of the players of this generation are now late.

But ,one of the surviving former players, George, said it was disheartening that Sachiti's death comes barely a month, after losing legends David "Yogi" Mandigora and Misheck "Scania" Chidzambwa.

"It's sad that we continue to lose some of our great players of that generation. We have lost a couple, in the last few weeks, and it's sad that we continue to lose the heritage of the club.

"I joined Dynamos in 1975 and he was one of the senior players at that time.

"These guys put their heart into everything they did and Sachiti was one of the guys who helped me settle because I was young at the time.

"He was a tough player.

"We won numerous Cups and league titles together and I believe the year 1976 was one of the best for Dynamos, because we won almost everything on offer, except the Chibuku Trophy.

"We also beat Orlando Pirates of South Africa. It was a tough game but we prevailed," said George.

Debate has raged over the years whether the Class of '76 was the best DeMbare team ever.

They they won five of six Cup tournaments, scoring 67 goals in 19 Cup fixtures, over the season.

Legend has it that this Dynamos team was so good it made South Africa legend Jomo Sono cry, after they staged an incredible comeback against his Orlando Pirates, to win the Southern Africa Club Championship, at Rufaro.

Pirates took what looked like a healthy lead, in the first leg, when they beat DeMbare 5-3, in Johannesburg.

But, the Glamour Boys hit back, at a packed and rain-soaked Rufaro, when they walloped Pirates 4-1 in the return leg.

Orlando's two-goal advantage from the first leg, was wiped out, enabling Dynamos to lift the Southern Africa Club Championship, 7-6 on aggregate.

Shaya, considered by many as the greatest player to ever play for the Glamour Boys, was the star of the show, in that stunning comeback.

He overshadowed Sono, who is also considered to be the finest player to emerge from South Africa, with a vintage individual show, which powered the Harare giants to success.

DeMbare won the league title, the Nyore Nyore Charity Shield, BAT Rosebowl, Castle Cup in 1976.

Playing attacking football that was some light years ahead of the time, Dynamos also thrashed Chibuku Shumba 8-0, in the final of the Nyore Nyore Shield, with the late Daniel "Dhidhidhi" Ncube, scoring five times.

This has been a very tough time for the Glamour Boys who have seen some of their finest sons, who provide a reminder of a time when they were the kings of domestic football, fall one after the other.

First, it was Mandigora, the man who made history, as the first Soccer Star of the Year, in independent Zimbabwe.

Then, last week, the club bade farewell to their Scania, one of their finest centre-backs, of all-time.

Now, they have to deal with the grief of losing Sachiti.