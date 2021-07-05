Zimbabwe Delegation Attends Russia Trade Fair

5 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe will be participating at this year's edition of Russia International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM) which begins today in Ekaterinburg.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza is leading the business delegation. The trade fair, being held under the theme "Flexible Manufacturing" ends of Thursday.

The delegation includes officials from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), Zimtrade, the CEO Roundtable, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ), Dr Nzenza said last Friday.

The minister was due to leave on Saturday while most of the delegates left on Friday.

INNOPROM is the main industrial, trade and export platform in Russia.

"The main focus is pushing the Zimbabwe is open for business agenda we are quite encouraged to participate at the fair," said Dr Nzenza, who will be the guest of honour.

About 90 countries will be participating, according to INNOPROM official website.

"We will attend roundtable meetings and this will give us opportunity to meet investors," said Dr Nzenza. About 76 percent of exhibitors are top-managers of Russian and foreign companies, heads of regions and representatives of Federal authorities.

President Mnangagwa's administration adopted Zimbabwe is open for business policy meant to woo investors to help revive the economy.

In 2019, President Mnangagwa met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin where the two leaders agreed to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. Russia is one of the major sources of the country's foreign direct investment particularly in the mining sector.

In her acceptance letter for being invited as guest of honour, Dr Nzenza said "I look forward for further engaging with you in your quest to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe in the fields of investments, trade and technology transfer."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X