Africa: Vaccination Roll-Out Expands and Chinese Vaccine Approved While South Africa Battles 'Worrying' Rise in Third Wave

analysis

As the sluggish Covid-19 vaccination roll-out opens for more South Africans, including the over-50s and members of the police service, the regulatory authority has approved a new vaccine while the high transmissibility of the Delta variant spurs on the country's third wave.

Just over three million South Africans had been vaccinated against Covid-19 by Sunday, and the roll-out, opening for South Africans over 50, will extend this week for about 180,000 South African Police Service officers and staff.

South Africa is still "some way from herd immunity" and not out of the dark, according to Professor Adrian Puren, acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Puren said a much larger percentage of the population would need to be vaccinated given the high transmissibility of the Delta variant that is spurring on the country's third wave.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Saturday announced the authorisation of a new Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, manufactured by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, but only for the age group 18-59 and with conditions.

While its authorisation will allow for the government and organisations to procure it, "there is no evidence of the performance of the vaccine in the...