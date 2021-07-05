South Africa: Jacob Zuma Enabled By Insurrectionists Desperately Clinging to the Trough of Greed and Malfeasance

opinion

Those agitating and mobilising outside Nkandla would have us believe that their show of force is an act of defiance. We know better, and we see their desperate fear for what it is - an intentional affront to our rule of law and the values of our constitutional democracy.

The growing escalation of events following the decision of the Constitutional Court to jail Jacob Zuma for 15 months should not surprise the people of our country. It is not surprising that the intentional escalation of events in Nkandla and in KwaZulu-Natal has been manufactured by those who have constantly shown their disrespect and disdain for the rule of law and for the people of this country.

The State Capture project was not accidental or incidental to the former presidency of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma - rather it was the sole focus of that presidency. The lost decade was enabled not only by one leader of the African National Congress, but a host of political and societal actors who continue to battle in his name.

Some of those actors have moved on from the Zuma project, but far too many have remained within the corridors of power and government. Those agitating and...