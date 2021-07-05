Egypt: Mayar Sherif Advances to Final of ITF France 13A

3 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif qualified Saturday 03/07/2021 for the final of the 2021 ITF France 13A.

Sherif, ranking 119, defeated Spain's Cristina Bucșa in the semifinals to face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in the final Sunday.

