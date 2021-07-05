South Africa: Conflating the Zuma Judgment With Politics, Illegality and Unconstitutionality Is a Dangerous Shot in the Dark

opinion

I am not a prophet of doom, but signs are that those who hold the firm view that the judiciary is politically biased against Jacob Zuma seem prepared to throw out of the window any respect for the judiciary left in their fibre. And there is no unequivocal assurance from the ANC as the governing party that things will not deteriorate further.

The initial optimism about the South African Constitution as one of the most exemplary and best in the world concerning the protection of rights and freedoms, and the Constitutional Court as the ultimate enforcer of the rule of law and the interpretation and protection of our rights and freedoms, seem to be fading with time.

The Constitutional Court judgment, in the case of Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State v Zuma and Others [2021] ZACC 18 sought to remind us that courts are established as the last line of defence for the South African constitutional order and the rule of law and to help the country ward off the threat from new authoritarians.

Justice Leona Theron, in her dissenting judgment with...