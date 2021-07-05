South Africa: Conflating the Zuma Judgment With Politics, Illegality and Unconstitutionality Is a Dangerous Shot in the Dark

4 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

I am not a prophet of doom, but signs are that those who hold the firm view that the judiciary is politically biased against Jacob Zuma seem prepared to throw out of the window any respect for the judiciary left in their fibre. And there is no unequivocal assurance from the ANC as the governing party that things will not deteriorate further.

The initial optimism about the South African Constitution as one of the most exemplary and best in the world concerning the protection of rights and freedoms, and the Constitutional Court as the ultimate enforcer of the rule of law and the interpretation and protection of our rights and freedoms, seem to be fading with time.

The Constitutional Court judgment, in the case of Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State v Zuma and Others [2021] ZACC 18 sought to remind us that courts are established as the last line of defence for the South African constitutional order and the rule of law and to help the country ward off the threat from new authoritarians.

Justice Leona Theron, in her dissenting judgment with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X