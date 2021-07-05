Egypt: Presidential Spokesman Publishes Opening Document of 3rd of July Base

3 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi published on Saturday 03/07/2021 the opening document of the 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub area that lies on the northwestern border with Libya.

"In the name of Allah. In the name of the Great Egyptian people. Proceeding from our responsibility towards strengthening Egypt's comprehensive power and maximizing its capabilities in all fields and sectors, foremost of which is the Armed Forces and their role in protecting the state's capabilities, and to complete the process of cementing the pillars of Egyptian national security on all strategic directions, we, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, declares the inauguration of the 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub," the document read.

"The 3rd of July Naval Base represents a new addition to the western strategic direction within the scope of the Northern Fleet and is concerned with preserving the country's economic capabilities, securing sea transportation lines, and maintaining maritime security, using combat groups of surface units, submarines and air effort," it added.

Sisi inaugurated the 10-million-square-meters naval base earlier in the day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abu-Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, head of Libya's Presidency Council Mohamed Al-Menfi as well as senior Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X