Egypt: Presidential Spokesman Publishes Opening Document of 3rd of July Base

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi published on Saturday 03/07/2021 the opening document of the 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub area that lies on the northwestern border with Libya.

"In the name of Allah. In the name of the Great Egyptian people. Proceeding from our responsibility towards strengthening Egypt's comprehensive power and maximizing its capabilities in all fields and sectors, foremost of which is the Armed Forces and their role in protecting the state's capabilities, and to complete the process of cementing the pillars of Egyptian national security on all strategic directions, we, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, declares the inauguration of the 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub," the document read.

"The 3rd of July Naval Base represents a new addition to the western strategic direction within the scope of the Northern Fleet and is concerned with preserving the country's economic capabilities, securing sea transportation lines, and maintaining maritime security, using combat groups of surface units, submarines and air effort," it added.

Sisi inaugurated the 10-million-square-meters naval base earlier in the day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abu-Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, head of Libya's Presidency Council Mohamed Al-Menfi as well as senior Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki.