Egypt: Sisi Boards Gamal Abdel Nasser Mistral

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi boarded on Saturday 03/07/2021 helicopter carries Gamal Abdel Nasser Mistral Class to mark the launch of Qader 2021 strategic maneuvers at the 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub area in Egypt's northwest coast.

The President was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Libya's Presidency Council head Mohamed Menfi alongside Armed Forces top brass and key state officials.

The President was briefed on the fighting skills to be displayed during the maneuvers as well as the equipment due to be used.

The Qader 2021 maneuver simulates a terrorist group attack on an important harbor and the mission of the Armed Forces is to liquidate the assailants and restore the port.

The armed forces taking part in the maneuvers used launches, helicopters and missiles to carry out the supposed mission

During the "Qader 2021" strategic manoeuvre, the multi-mission Rafale aircraft continued to control the skies and secure the combat operations against various hostilities, while the naval special forces and those boarding the pontoons (Marge 5) advanced; to carry out raids on isolated coastal targets.

A formation of combat boats joined the task of control and security, while a naval force arrived at the coast to storm and destroy hostile targets.

Also, HAL helicopters flew at low altitudes to clash with hostile targets to protect the forces against various hostilities in the area.

Combat launchers secured the first wave of the sea landing, while the submarine landed groups of frogmen.

The air defense group reconnoitered hostile air targets at all altitudes, while free-jumping forces reached their operation areas and completed their mission to secure the landing area before the hostile targets were stormed and controlled by the naval special forces.

Secured by the air defense group, Apache combat helicopters advanced to carry out aerial bombardment of hostile targets with laser-guided Hellfire and 80-ml missiles.

Also, Hummer vehicles, carrying members of the Thunderbolt Forces; arrived at the scene to isolate the coastal target and create the most appropriate conditions for the main intrusion force to destroy the targets.

The hostile surface targets were destroyed by (ground-to-surface missiles, and a formation of multi-role combat aircraft of the F-16, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 models, along with early warning aircraft, advanced, while the combat groups returned.

The Mistral helicopters; Anwar Al Sadat and Gamal Abdel Nasser left the scene after successfully carrying out their missions.