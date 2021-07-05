South Africa: ANC Set to Thrash Out the Defiance of an 'Uninvited' Zuma At NEC Meetings This Week

4 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

ANC leaders will hold a one-day special national executive committee meeting on Monday to talk about their weekend. Former president and convicted court-order-dodger Jacob Zuma, the man who caused the original weekend meeting to be postponed, has not been invited.

There seems to be no doubt in former president Jacob Zuma's mind that he will attend this week's ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, although he knows it's going to be complicated.

"It's none of your business," he told Daily Maverick's Leila Dougan when she asked him if he was planning to attend this week's meeting. He laughed and added: "No, absolutely, I don't understand, I'm an NEC member. It depends on whether I go, if there is anything. That's why I'm asking you the question, 'is that your business'?"

The ANC has scheduled a special NEC meeting for Monday, 5 July, and will have its ordinary one on the coming weekend after its meeting over the past weekend was postponed. This was to free its leaders to prevent all hell from breaking loose in KwaZulu-Natal before the deadline for Zuma to report to the police to begin his prison sentence.

Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in jail...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X