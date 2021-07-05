South Africa: ANC Set to Thrash Out the Defiance of an 'Uninvited' Zuma At NEC Meetings This Week

analysis

ANC leaders will hold a one-day special national executive committee meeting on Monday to talk about their weekend. Former president and convicted court-order-dodger Jacob Zuma, the man who caused the original weekend meeting to be postponed, has not been invited.

There seems to be no doubt in former president Jacob Zuma's mind that he will attend this week's ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, although he knows it's going to be complicated.

"It's none of your business," he told Daily Maverick's Leila Dougan when she asked him if he was planning to attend this week's meeting. He laughed and added: "No, absolutely, I don't understand, I'm an NEC member. It depends on whether I go, if there is anything. That's why I'm asking you the question, 'is that your business'?"

The ANC has scheduled a special NEC meeting for Monday, 5 July, and will have its ordinary one on the coming weekend after its meeting over the past weekend was postponed. This was to free its leaders to prevent all hell from breaking loose in KwaZulu-Natal before the deadline for Zuma to report to the police to begin his prison sentence.

Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in jail...