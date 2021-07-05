South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Ill-Conceived Rescission Application Reeks of Self-Pity, Deviance and Delinquency

opinion

Jacob Zuma's affidavit shows he is largely the author of his own misfortune because he has accepted bad advice and behaved with the deviance of a delinquent teenager. His generally unapologetic stance is hardly going to endear him to the court being asked to condone his errors. If the court finds Zuma is indeed guilty of aggravating the contempt, it is at large to increase his sentence.

On 12 July 2021, the Constitutional Court will hear an urgent application for an order setting aside the term of imprisonment of 15 months it ordered Jacob Zuma, former president of SA, to serve for his contempt of its order that he present himself to the State Capture Commission to answer its questions concerning his widely and serially alleged involvement in the affairs it is investigating.

Zuma has now resorted to invoking the rules of court that provide for the setting aside of orders granted in error. He is entitled to do so. His prospects of demonstrating any relevant or discernible error seem slim on any careful reading of the papers he has filed in the proceedings.

Quite rightly, the courts need to hold him to account for his refusal to testify before...