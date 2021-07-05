South Africa: Magazine Journalist Shona Bagley - Fly Free, My Remarkable Friend

opinion

Lizeka Mda is a lecturer in the journalism department at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is a Nieman Fellow of Harvard University, Class of 2004.

Journalist Shona Bagley died on the morning of Friday, 25 June 2021, and I can't help thinking hers has been a life of two halves.

I met Shona in 1982 when we were residents of Olive Schreiner House at Rhodes University. We immediately struck up a friendship; in hindsight, remarkable since she was from Springs and I was from rural Transkei.

She was very smart, with a razor-sharp wit. I can still remember that hers, written in that distinctive angular handwriting of hers, were always the best among the silly jokes we would post on the back of the restroom stall doors. One of those was a drawing of two men, holding a stick between them, from which hung a pointy sack. The caption: "Two men walking a-breast."

I count Shona among the people who have made a significant impact on...