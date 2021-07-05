Nigeria: Many Students Abducted As Bandits Hit Boarding School in Kaduna

5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Many students have been abducted from Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Maramara Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered that armed men stormed the school in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying 17 students have been rescued.

This is the third major attack in Kaduna within 24 hours.

Details later...

