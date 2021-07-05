Nigeria: Troops Eliminate 11 Terrorists, Recover Arms, Fuel - Official

5 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

In one of such encounters, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and one Baufeng communication radio set abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

Troops of the Joint Task Force in the North-east have eliminated 11 terrorists and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and a truck laden with petroleum products during encounters in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja. He said the troops belonged to "Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK)"

Mr Nwachukwu said the troops of 82 Task Force Battalion who were on patrol along Ngoshe -Ashigashiya Road, about 12km from the unit's location, had an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists at Daushe.

He said the encounter led to the killing of five terrorists, compelling the remaining terrorists to retreat in disarray into Mandara mountains with several gunshot wounds.

According to him, during further exploitation after the gun battle, the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (Special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (Special).

The army spokesperson also disclosed that troops of 212 Battalion had on July 1 launched an offensive against some terrorists along Gadayi-Kareto-Gubio axis, Magumeri, Tungushe villages and areas around Kerenoa.

He said that the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle and one Baufeng communication radio set abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

Mr Nwachukwu further disclosed that troops had on July 2 intercepted terrorists belonging to Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province while they (terrorists) were crossing through an identified supply route along Auno-Jakana axis with a truck laden with petroleum products..

According to him, "vigilant troops deployed at Garin Kuturu checkpoint swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoning the truck and the petroleum products."

"Following the attack on the terrorists, reinforcement by troops of Sectors 1 and 2 gave the fleeing terrorists a hot pursuit with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force component of OPHK.

"During the encounter, six terrorists were neutralised, three AK 47 rifles and one rocket propelled grenade were captured, while one gun truck was destroyed.

"Two other gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were also recovered," he said.

According to Mr Nwachukwu, the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, has commended the tremendous efforts made by the land troops and the air component of OPHK.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X