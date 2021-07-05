South Africa: Finally - Proteas Notch Up First T20 Series Win in Two Years in Battle Against West Indies

There is evidently much more work that needs to be done by the Proteas as they build-up to the T20 World Cup. However, their tight series win over the West Indies has some positive takeaways.

South Africa sealed a confidence-boosting series victory over the West Indies on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma's men clinched the series 3-2 when they won the final match by 25 runs at the Grenada National Cricket stadium on Saturday. It was the first victory of Bavuma's tenure as captain since he took over the reins as captain in March.

A match-winning, 128-run partnership for the second-wicket between Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram set up the visitors' road to their final score of 168 for four. De Kock made a 42-ball 60 while Markram returned a career-best score of 70 off 48.

The victory was also the first in this format for the Proteas in two years. The last time Mark Boucher's side was victorious in a T20 was in March 2019 when they whitewashed Sri Lanka.

The triumph over the reigning T20 world champions was less emphatic than that last win on the subcontinent, but it completed a fruitful tour for the Proteas. This follows the...