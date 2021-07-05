South Africa: Finally - Proteas Notch Up First T20 Series Win in Two Years in Battle Against West Indies

4 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

There is evidently much more work that needs to be done by the Proteas as they build-up to the T20 World Cup. However, their tight series win over the West Indies has some positive takeaways.

South Africa sealed a confidence-boosting series victory over the West Indies on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma's men clinched the series 3-2 when they won the final match by 25 runs at the Grenada National Cricket stadium on Saturday. It was the first victory of Bavuma's tenure as captain since he took over the reins as captain in March.

A match-winning, 128-run partnership for the second-wicket between Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram set up the visitors' road to their final score of 168 for four. De Kock made a 42-ball 60 while Markram returned a career-best score of 70 off 48.

The victory was also the first in this format for the Proteas in two years. The last time Mark Boucher's side was victorious in a T20 was in March 2019 when they whitewashed Sri Lanka.

The triumph over the reigning T20 world champions was less emphatic than that last win on the subcontinent, but it completed a fruitful tour for the Proteas. This follows the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X