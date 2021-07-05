South Africa: Police Conduct Crime Awareness Campaign At Northam

4 July 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo

The Police in Northam had on Friday, 02 July 2021 conducted Covid-19 and crime awareness campaign at Northam CBD and Northam Plaza.

The campaign was led by Social Crime Prevention Coordinator Sergeant Madisa, supported by Community Police Forum members and YCOP.

During the campaign community members were encouraged to comply with COVID-19 regulations and to avoid unnecessary trips to town and congested places. They were as well urged to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

Lastly, members of the community were advised to avoid requesting assistance from the strangers while at the ATMs for safety reasons, they should get inside the banks for any assistance.

Loud hailing was also utilised to spread messages to the community members.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X