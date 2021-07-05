South Africa: Police Conduct Crime Awareness Campaign At Northam

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo

The Police in Northam had on Friday, 02 July 2021 conducted Covid-19 and crime awareness campaign at Northam CBD and Northam Plaza.

The campaign was led by Social Crime Prevention Coordinator Sergeant Madisa, supported by Community Police Forum members and YCOP.

During the campaign community members were encouraged to comply with COVID-19 regulations and to avoid unnecessary trips to town and congested places. They were as well urged to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

Lastly, members of the community were advised to avoid requesting assistance from the strangers while at the ATMs for safety reasons, they should get inside the banks for any assistance.

Loud hailing was also utilised to spread messages to the community members.