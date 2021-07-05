Zimbabwe: Traditional Weapons Banned

Mash Central Bureau

Police in Mashonaland Central Province have banned the carrying of traditional weapons, basically all non-firearms which are in any case controlled by other laws, in several districts following a surge in violent crimes.

The prohibition order is against machetes, catapults, axes, knives, spears and any similar weapons and will be in effect until September 30 this year.

Areas under the ban include Kanyemba in Mbire to Chiwenga in Muzarabani, Mt Darwin, Hoya, St Alberts, Centenary, Caesar Mine, Mvurwi, Kachuta, Chitsungo, Angwa, Masoka, Chapoto and Foresters A, B and E, said the police.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndliwayo said the order was in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

"The temporary ban has been necessitated by the escalation of cases of murder, armed robbery and rape where dangerous weapons are being used. People caught carrying such weapons are liable to a fine not exceeding level five, imprisonment for six months or both."

A 40-year-old man from Guruve is on the run after striking his wife with a hoe three times above the right eye after finding her with a man suspected was her boyfriend along the Mukura river.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndliwayo said they had launched a manhunt for Clyton Domingo (40) from Wachenuka Village in Guruve on charges of attempted murder of his wife Isabel Karambakuwa (43) on June 22.

"Ms Karambakuwa was at Mukura River with Moses Kavhura (45) of Kavhura Village under Chief Chipuriro. Domingo approached the pair armed with a hoe. He tried to hit Kavhura and missed. Domingo struck his wife three times above the right eye with the hoe and fled, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

Mr Kavhura rushed Ms Karambakuwa to her relatives who in turn took rushed her to hospital.

In another incident at Plearmorning Farm in Centenary, Cornelius Kamusungo (23) and Tatenda Mujeri (32) are said to have fatally assaulted Tatenda Ringison (17) who had broken into their tuckshop to steal groceries. The law requires those making a citizen's arrest to use the minimum force to detain the thief and to hand that person over to the police as soon as possible. Punishment is reserved to the courts after conviction.