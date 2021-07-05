Zimbabwe: Double Delight for Manyuchi

ZIMBABWEAN boxer Charles Manyuchi did not only score in the ring after retaining his WBF world title here on Saturday evening.

He also notched a lucrative endorsement deal with Nyaradzo Funeral Services.

The 31-year-old walked away with the newly-introduced WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

Having gone for exactly 21-months without a fight, Manyuchi's name was disappearing from the public domain, with only Mr T35, clinging on with their sponsorship.

However, having managed to beat challenger Mahommed Sebyala of Uganda via a unanimous decision, Manyuchi is smiling once again.

He landed an ambassadorial role with the funeral assurance giants.

"I'm more than happy for defending my world title and adding two other belts on top of that,"Manyuchi said.

"Going for close to two years without a fight is certainly not a good thing for boxing.

"I was rusty and I apparently struggled to beat my opponent's resilience.

"The fight was very tough for me, but I'm happy that I managed to do the most important thing, which is winning.

"I'm also happy to be celebrating on two fronts, after my appointment as Nyaradzo Funeral Services, brand ambassador.

"The onus is now on me to enhance this reputable brand. And, there is no better way of doing that than winning as many fights as I can."

And, the promoters of the fight, Charles Manyuchi Academy, are happy with the deal.

Academy director, Prosper Chibaya, hailed Nyaradzo Funeral Services for the gesture.

The company also chipped in with thousands of dollars towards the hosting of Saturday's event.

"We are happy that Nyaradzo Funeral Services have chosen our top boxer Charles (Manyuchi) to be their brand ambassador," said Chibaya.

"This gesture is an endorsement of faith in the brand Manyuchi and in return we also promise to give the company some deserved mileage.

"With the prevailing economic hardships, caused by Covid-19 complications, it is hard to find sponsors, let alone to get endorsement deals.

"So, we would like to thank Nyaradzo for this appointment. It means a lot, not only to Charles Manyuchi or the Academy, but to the local boxing fraternity, as a whole.

"We are not only celebrating winning the belts but also this new journey which we promise to take with the dignity it deserves."

Manyuchi is now expected to fight for other titles in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in two months time.