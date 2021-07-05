Zimbabwe: Double Delight for Manyuchi

5 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadius Manyepo in Masvingo

ZIMBABWEAN boxer Charles Manyuchi did not only score in the ring after retaining his WBF world title here on Saturday evening.

He also notched a lucrative endorsement deal with Nyaradzo Funeral Services.

The 31-year-old walked away with the newly-introduced WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

Having gone for exactly 21-months without a fight, Manyuchi's name was disappearing from the public domain, with only Mr T35, clinging on with their sponsorship.

However, having managed to beat challenger Mahommed Sebyala of Uganda via a unanimous decision, Manyuchi is smiling once again.

He landed an ambassadorial role with the funeral assurance giants.

"I'm more than happy for defending my world title and adding two other belts on top of that,"Manyuchi said.

"Going for close to two years without a fight is certainly not a good thing for boxing.

"I was rusty and I apparently struggled to beat my opponent's resilience.

"The fight was very tough for me, but I'm happy that I managed to do the most important thing, which is winning.

"I'm also happy to be celebrating on two fronts, after my appointment as Nyaradzo Funeral Services, brand ambassador.

"The onus is now on me to enhance this reputable brand. And, there is no better way of doing that than winning as many fights as I can."

And, the promoters of the fight, Charles Manyuchi Academy, are happy with the deal.

Academy director, Prosper Chibaya, hailed Nyaradzo Funeral Services for the gesture.

The company also chipped in with thousands of dollars towards the hosting of Saturday's event.

"We are happy that Nyaradzo Funeral Services have chosen our top boxer Charles (Manyuchi) to be their brand ambassador," said Chibaya.

"This gesture is an endorsement of faith in the brand Manyuchi and in return we also promise to give the company some deserved mileage.

"With the prevailing economic hardships, caused by Covid-19 complications, it is hard to find sponsors, let alone to get endorsement deals.

"So, we would like to thank Nyaradzo for this appointment. It means a lot, not only to Charles Manyuchi or the Academy, but to the local boxing fraternity, as a whole.

"We are not only celebrating winning the belts but also this new journey which we promise to take with the dignity it deserves."

Manyuchi is now expected to fight for other titles in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in two months time.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X