Morocco Opens Investment Doors - Offers Vocational, Technical Training for Liberian Youths

Rabat — In an effort to boost the investment climate and stimulate economic growth for Liberian and Moroccan businesses in both countries, the Liberian Foreign Minister Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., led an eight-man delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an official working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco in order to seek partnership for Liberian companies and their Moroccan counterparts and to solicit support for youth and women empowerment in the field of vocational and technical skills.

During the visit the delegation met with the president of the Confederation Generale des Enterprises du Maroc (CGEM) or Confederation's International Relations Center in Casablanca, Morocco, Mr. Chakib ALJ, who used the occasion to commend the Liberian delegation for signing the roadmap that defines the framework for the multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries and the hydrocarbon agreement, noting that these joint action proved that both countries have a strong will to move forward with their economics and trade relations with a new partnership that will create jobs and add value to the natural resources in African.

Mr. ALJ said Liberia has a lot of potential in several sectors such as agriculture, mining, and tourism, adding that Liberia is strategically located for investment.

He said they are willing to support the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), the flagship program of President Dr. George Manneh Weah, which includes the development of infrastructure and agriculture development to increase food production.

For her part, Ms. Loubna Tricha, who is the Director-General of the Office of Vocational Training and Labor Promotion (OFPPT), told the delegation that about one hundred Liberian youth are undergoing language training in French to be enrolled in the next round of training in Morocco in various fields of study.

Madam Tricha said Morocco is deeply engaged in the south-south dynamic, in order to strengthen vocational skills in Africa, stating that when the COVID-19 is over they will send experts to Liberia to do more for the Liberian youth in Monrovia.

"We have partnership agreements with about 20 African countries and have projects in eight countries, hoping that Liberia will be the 21st country to collaborate with OFPPT", Madam Tricha said.