South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest More Than 997 Suspects During Weekend Operations in the Province

press release

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni was joined by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko, West Rand District Commissioner Major General Fred Kekane and senior officers from various law enforcement agencies as he led weekend O Kae Molao Operation in West Rand on Saturday 03 July 2021, to fight crime and enforce adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations.

The operation which commenced on Saturday 03 July 2021 at 18:00 until Sunday 04 July 2021 at 02:00 in West Rand, Krugersdorp and Muldersdrift started with a roadblock at Krugersdorp Paardekraal and Luipaard Streets and N14 and R28 in Muldersdrift where 17 people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and six for contravention level 4 lockdown regulations and transporting liquor.

The entourage then proceeded to a popular illegal mining place in Krugersdorp and Munsieville to enforce Covid-19 adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations. On arrival, stop and search was conducted. Police further arrested suspects drinking in public during curfew time.

Six more people were arrested for failure to confine into place of residence during curfew time and for not wearing masks in public areas, after ordered to do so. Four illegal immigrants were arrested and to be processed by officials from Department of Home Affairs, which brings the total number of 178 suspects arrested during operation Okae Molao.

More than 180 other suspects were arrested in Johannesburg District, over 200 in Ekurhuleni, 113 in Sedibeng and 250 in Tshwane during O Kae Molao Operations conducted over the weekend. The suspects were found to have committed offences that include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of drugs, dealing in dagga, murder, fraud, housebreaking and theft, reckless and negligent driving, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of ammunition.

The Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the integrated multidisciplinary forces of O Kae Molao who went out on Saturday night to ensure that people of Gauteng are safe from crime and comply with Covid-19 health protocols.