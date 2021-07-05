Tunisia: Health Emergency Bill to Be Submitted Soon to Parliament - Ben Slimane

4 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A health emergency bill will be submitted soon to the House of People's Representatives (French: ARP), Minister in charge of Civil Service and Acting Justice Minister Hasna Ben Slimane said Sunday in Sfax.

"This piece of legislation will help secure a better management of resources amid the COVID-19 outbreak," she added as she made a visit to the governorate as part of inspection visits to vaccination centres and hospitals across the country. Efforts need to be pooled, she said, to ensure the rigorous enforcement of health guidelines.

Health workers called on the government, at a working session of the local disaster control committee attended by Ben Slimane, to accelerate the entry into service of oxygen concentrators in the COVID-19 ward under construction in Hédi Chaker teaching hospital.

Local Health Director Jaouher Mokni said attendees of the meeting also underlined the need to set up an emergency centre for COVID-19 patients put on oxygen, in addition to a facility for virus carriers.

Director of the National Care Centre for COVID-19 Patients in Sfax Slim Baker Safi told TAP on the sidelines of the working session the facility is saturated. The number of oxygen-fitted and intensive care beds rose from 80 to 160.

Latest figures show a slight improvement in the epidemiological situation over the last 14 days with a mortality rate of 4.8% against a national rate of 8.7%.

The governorate logs an average 192 infections per 100,000 inhabitants compared a national average of 338 infections.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X