South Africa: The 2021 British & Irish Lions Series - Strangest and Most Complex of Tours Is Finally Here

4 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

After a stressful build-up, the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour is on the go at last. The most compelling storyline might be whether it makes it to the end, on 7 August.

The Springboks and British & Irish Lions will clash in the 14th series since 1891 over the coming six weeks, but never has it been more of an accomplishment just to get the tour to the starting line.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought it close to collapse on several occasions. The original operational and commercial plans, which in themselves were complex documents to agree on, had to be rewritten. And then rewritten again and again.

Would the tour be postponed? Could it be moved to another location outside SA? Australia offered to host it, but that was turned down for several reasons, including the unpalatable time zone for broadcasting. The fact that there were no guarantees that by the end of June Australia wouldn't be in the grips of a Covid crisis itself was also a worry.

And as it turned out, Sydney is currently shut down and cases are popping up in other cities. Dubai was briefly...

