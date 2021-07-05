Comoros Withdrawal Forces Change to 2021 Cosafa Cup Fixtures

3 July 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

There has been a late change to the fixtures for the 2021 COSAFA Cup after Comoros were forced to pull out of the competition due their government's restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comoros was drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Malawi, and Madagascar, with their absence now leaving three teams remaining in the pool for the regional showpiece competition that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

It means Madagascar will take on Malawi in the opening game of the group on Wednesday (kick-off 15h00 SAST), with the Malagasy to then meet Zambia in the second game on July 10 (15h00).

The final pool match will be played on July 13 between Zambia and Malawi, which could be a potential decider for top spot.

Only the top team in each of the three groups will advance to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up.

In order to level the playing field in the calculation for that best runner-up position, the results against the bottom sides in the four-team Groups A and C will be discarded. This is only to determine the best runner-up across the pool, the winners of each group will be decided using all games.

The other fixtures in the competition remain the same, with the action will get under way on Tuesday as Eswatini meet Lesotho in Group A (14h00). Later, hosts South Africa will play Botswana (17h00).

The first matches in Group C will be played on Thursday when six-time winners Zimbabwe tackle Mozambique (12h00) and west African guest nation Senegal face Namibia (15h00).

The group stages will end on July 14, with the semifinal matches to be played two days later. The competition final and third-place play-off will be staged on July 18.

Click here to view the revised fixtures.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X