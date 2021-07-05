Zimbabwe: Victorious Manyuchi Pays Tribute to Fans, Govt

4 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe boxing star Charles Manyuchi says he is grateful for the support he has received from a legion of his fans and the government after clinching a unanimous decision victory over Uganda's Mahommed Sebyala.

The bout took place in Masvingo Saturday evening.

The win ensured Manyuchi successfully defended his World Boxing Federation (WBF) world middleweight title.

The 31-year-old boxer also walked away with the WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

He saluted the fans who have been supporting his career and the government for allowing fight to go ahead despite a ban on all sporting activities due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"I would like to salute all Zimbabweans. I am happy for the win. It was a tough fight, but I am happy," said an elated Manyuchi after the match.

"I also want to salute the government for allowing this bout to go ahead. I am more than happy."

Manyuchi was declared the winner by all the three judges who scored the match at 116-110 and an identical 117-109 in his favour.

However, the Chivhu-based boxer who was returning to the ring for the first time in over a year did not have it all his way as Sebyala offered stern resistance during the hard-fought contest which went all the way.

