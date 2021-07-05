Namibia: Marathon Runner Arrested for Rape

Well-known long-distance runner, Gabriel Simon Shokonawa was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on Sunday at Oshikango in Ohangwena region.

According to the police crime report, Shokonawa allegedly raped the victim in his car. Ohangwena police spokesperson, Kaume Iitumba told The Namibian that Shokonawa allegedly offered the victim, who was on her way home from school, a lift.

He allegedly stopped next to the road, and allegedly raped the girl. Shokonawa allegedly offered the victim N$50 so she could not report the matter to anyone.

He was however arrested and appeared in the Ohangwena magistrate's court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to 23 September for bail application.

He was denied bail and he is remanded in police custody.

"I do not have much information on the matter but all I know is that he was arrested and his is still in police custody," said Iitumba.

Iitumba added that police investigations into the matter are still on-going.

Shokonawa is the founder of Gabriel Simon Shokonawa Training Academy, that aims to uplift rural athletes.

He has also represented Namibia in various international marathon championships in the past.