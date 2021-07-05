Namibia: Marathon Runner Arrested for Rape

4 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

Well-known long-distance runner, Gabriel Simon Shokonawa was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on Sunday at Oshikango in Ohangwena region.

According to the police crime report, Shokonawa allegedly raped the victim in his car. Ohangwena police spokesperson, Kaume Iitumba told The Namibian that Shokonawa allegedly offered the victim, who was on her way home from school, a lift.

He allegedly stopped next to the road, and allegedly raped the girl. Shokonawa allegedly offered the victim N$50 so she could not report the matter to anyone.

He was however arrested and appeared in the Ohangwena magistrate's court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to 23 September for bail application.

He was denied bail and he is remanded in police custody.

"I do not have much information on the matter but all I know is that he was arrested and his is still in police custody," said Iitumba.

Iitumba added that police investigations into the matter are still on-going.

Shokonawa is the founder of Gabriel Simon Shokonawa Training Academy, that aims to uplift rural athletes.

He has also represented Namibia in various international marathon championships in the past.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X