Zimbabwe: George Mbwando Gets Coaching Role At Germany Club

Former Zimbabwe international footballer George Mbwando has made a big break in his coaching career after being appointed as the new head coach of the Under-19 team at German fourth tier side VfB Eichstätt.

The new coaching role marks the return of the Germany-based 45-year-old former Blackpool and Jumbo Giants defender to football after reportedly quitting the sport to work as a technician in oil refineries in Europe two years ago.

Mbwando revealed his new coaching role in a brief statement on social media on Saturday morning.

"Back to the love of my life, the bittersweet football journey continues... .new head coach for the under 19 VFB Eichstaat," Mbwando said in a statement which was accompanied by a picture of his unveiling at the club.

Mbwando had a decade long career in Germany where he played for several clubs in that country such as VfB Oldenburg, VfB Lübeck, Alemannia Aachen, Jahn Regensburg and FC Ingolstadt between 1998 and 2008.

The major highlight of his career in Germany came during the 2003-04 season, when he reached the DFB-Pokal final with Alemannia Aachen. He was sent off for a tackle in the 75th minute with opponents Werder Bremen leading 2-1. Werder Bremen went on to win 3-2.

Mbwando was also a member of the pioneer Class of Warriors, who represented the country at its maiden AFCON finals in Tunisia in 2004.

After retiring from professional football in 2008, Mbwando turned to coaching.

He has acquired several coaching badges in Germany, where he has been based for more than two decades now.

His new role will see him working with Under-19 players at VfB Eichstätt, who are a German association football club from the town of Eichstätt, Bavaria.

Since 2017 the club has competed in the Regionalliga Bayern, the fourth tier of the German football league system and the highest league in Bavaria.