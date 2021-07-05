Zimbabwe: 3,000 Arrested Daily for Breaking Covid-19 Lockdown

4 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police are arresting more than 3 000 people daily for violating the level four national lockdown regulations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week introduced new toughened measures to curb the rising Covid-19 infections.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests in a statement on Saturday, saying a total of 10 252 people had been arrested for contravening the restrictions countrywide sin the three days following Mnangagwa's proclamation. This translates to over 3 400 arrests per day.

"We urge Zimbabweans to follow the lockdown measures and wear their masks properly, if they don't, we are going to arrest them. For those who are opening beer halls and nightclubs, we are not going to show any mercy to them," Nyati said, adding people had continued to throng into bars and nightclubs despite the ban.

"Last night (Saturday) police officers on patrol in the Harare CBD arrested scores of people who were drinking at beer halls and nightclubs. People must follow and respect the curfew," he said.

"Lately, we have been having problems with people who are giving us unnecessary excuses. For example, some say they are coming from work at around 10 pm. We will not listen to such petty excuses, but we will understand if they are providing essential services or transporting commercial cargo."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry Saturday recorded 1 002 new Covid-19 infections and 18 deaths. The ministry said the new infections showed a positivity rate of 16.9%.

