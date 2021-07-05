Zimbabwe: Toothless Zacc Must Go - MDC Alliance

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Chair Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.
4 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Opposition MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has called for the disbandment of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as the anti-graft institution is turning a blind eye on controversial tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

In recent months, they have been a series of corruption high-level investigations reports exposing Tagwirei, a President Emmerson Mnangagwa confidante.

Last week another report titled; "Shadows and Shell Games" released US-based The Sentry revealed how Tagwirei corruptly manoeuvred his way out of public scrutiny using "complex corporate structures" to build his business empire.

The report details how Tagwirei has effectively concealed his control over this empire through an elaborate foreign network, hiding his wealth and ownership through offshore financial structures.

He is carrying out these shady transactions while enjoying the government and military protection with some sections accusing him of capturing the state.

The Sentry is a Washington-based investigative and policy organisation that follows dirty money connected to African war criminals and transnational war profiteers.

Tagwirei has also been placed on the US sanctions following exposures of his high-level corrupt and opaque business dealings.

However, MDC Alliance's Mahere failed to understand why ZACC remained s silent.

"I repeat, where is ZACC?" Mahere said Saturday in response to the damning "Shadows and Shell Games" report.

"Red circle corruption, report after corruption report, yet they (ZACC) fold their hands and do nothing. They must be disbanded. Kuda Tagwirei must be arrested."

Meanwhile, MDC Vice President Tendai Biti said The Sentry's report exposed the "Deep State" that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had created.

"The Sentry's report 'Shadows and Shell Games' on Kuda Tagwirei's cartel empire brutally exposes the Deep State created by Emmerson and the massive, unprecedented extent of looting going in the so-called 2nd Republic," said.

"The Report coming a week after the 2019 (Auditor General Mildred Chiri) audit report shows beyond any shadow of doubt that Zimbabwe has truly become a rogue vampire state.

"Under Emmerson corruption has become so deep rooted and endemic. The recommendations of Sentry Report must be followed but more than anything else the National Transitional Authority (NTA) - is now urgent."

Contacted for comment by NewZimbabwe.com, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo on calls to investigate Tagwirei, she said could not confirm whether the commission had received any reports on the alleged business tycoon's Tagwirei's corrupt dealings.

"I must check with the investigation department on Monday," Moyo said curtly.

However, Matanda-Moyo added ZACC did not give preferential treatment anyone and is able to take on people like Tagwirei head-on in any event he is found on the wrong side of the law.

