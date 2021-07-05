Namibia: Lockdown - Govt Deploys 6,000 Security Forces

Safety and security minister Albert Kawana last week said the government has deployed 3 000 police officers, 2 500 military personnel, 300 correctional officers and 131 vehicles to man the 10 partial lockdown zones.

Kawana said this on Thursday while briefing the public on the newly implemented security clusters aimed at curbing the threat of the deadly pandemic currently ravaging the nation.

By yesterday, the country had a total of 1 649 Covid-19 deaths, 95 703 cumulative cases and 70 383 confirmed cases.

Kawana urged members of the public to cooperate with uniformed personnel during the manning of roadblocks at designated places, saying illegal crossing from one zone to another will constitute a criminal offence and the law will take its course

" Legal action will include fines which will be payable to magistrates' courts and police stations to those who plead guilty in terms of the existing laws," Kawana said.

However, he said, those who elect to defend themselves in courts have a right to appear in court.

In some cases, he said, where the law does not permit the admission of guilt, accused persons will be required to appear in court following their arrest or summons.

"The measures are intended to protect all of us and must not be viewed as punishment against our people. His Excellency the President appealed to the nation to unite during this difficult time and work together," he added.

In order to achieve this objective, Kawana said the government will be engaging stakeholders, such as the Council of Churches in Namibia, Bus and Taxi Association, and many others with a view to defeat this common enemy called Covid-19.

Government last week imposed tougher restrictions, limiting movement and the sale of alcohol, while recreational spaces are all deemed to be high-risk and will not be permitted to operate to curb the deadly third wave of the coronavirus.

The new measures include imposing restrictions on movement countrywide until 15 July 2021, and the adjusting of the daily curfew to start from 21h00 to 04h00 instead of 22h00.

Other measures include banning travelling between regions, alcohol sale is only allowed from 09h00 to 18h00 from Monday to Thursdays on a take-away basis, with exception of guesthouses, hotels and similar establishments where residing guests may access on-site amenities.