Tanzania: Five-Year Development Plan III - Samia Upbeat On Targets

AS the 3rd Five-Year Development Plan gets underway this financial year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan says Tanzanians must increase efforts, accountability and patriotism in order to achieve the Vision goals.

Giving a keynote of the Third Five-Year Development Plan, President Samia said the plan has set out ambitious goals that are the foundation of the nation's long-term success.

But the Head of State insisted that the contribution of every citizen and development partners would be vital towards achieving the plan's objectives.

"Government institutions must work together to carry out their responsibilities efficiently and effectively," she stressed, adding that the government will provide cooperation to the private sector which has been given special importance in implementing the Plan.

"The history of our nation reminds us of many examples of great potential when we come together to implement our plans," the Head of State emphasized.

President Samia equally underlined the importance of maintaining discipline and enthusiasm on the course of the execution.

"I guarantee and reaffirm that the government is strongly committed to ensuring that the discipline and vigour, shall be considered and emphasized throughout its implementation," she said.

The FYDP III envisages increasing the country's capacity for production; building a competitive economy that will stimulate the country's participation in trade and investment; and stimulating human development.

President Samia said, in achieving the priority areas of the Plan, the government will take solid steps in improving key productive infrastructures including roads, railways, water and air transport as well as reliable access to energy.

The government will also devise friendly approaches of revenue collection and expenditure control in accordance with laws and regulations.

The sixth-phase government will continue to strengthen the business and investment enabling environment through effective policies to facilitate free private sector competition, assures President Samia.

During the next five years, the government will also focus on improving and strengthening education and training systems, including reforming the education curriculum in line with labour market demand as well as integrating research and development with productive economic activities.

"Efforts to improve the business and investment enabling environment will focus on shortening procedures and easing regulations for starting and operating businesses, simplifying investment procedures by establishing one stop service centres to reduce bureaucracy and corruption and reducing barriers for investors including work permits for specialized professionals," stated President Samia.

Recognizing the importance of international trade and foreign investment, MsSamia says, the government will continue to strengthen and promote relations with other nations, regional communities and international institutions as well as deepening the implementation of economic diplomacy policy.

The FYDP III is the final Plan in the implementation of the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 as the National overall development framework.

At the end of the Second National Five-Year Development Plan 2016/17 - 2020/21, Tanzania succeeded in achieving the status of a middle-income economy, five years ahead of time.

According to President Samia, Tanzania's economy has continued to be strong and resilient--supported by prudent micro and macro-economic policies.

The FYDP II implementation evaluation shows that economic growth averaged about 6.9 percent throughout the period while inflation averaged at less than 5 percent during the period between 2016/17 2020/21.

The nation maintained adequate levels of foreign exchange reserves as well as sustainable national debt and a stable financial system, despite having a global pandemic of Covid-19 that affected economies of various countries in the world.

"Notwithstanding the successes we have achieved due to the existence of effective policies that aimed at strengthening the economy, our country still continues to witness poverty.

Income and expenditure disparities continue to exist in our communities--being as one of the major risks in achieving the intended goals of the National Development Vision," President Samia noted.

President Samia highlighted some of challenges that slowed down the country's march towards the intended targets, including climate change, floods that affected basic infrastructure; and the outbreak of diseases including Covid-19 in 2019 that affected trade and investment.

Other setbacks were low productivity and limited growth of primary sectors; limited private sector participation in various development activities; and changes in world oil prices that affected the operation of various economic activities.