Tanzania: Covid-19 Vaccine Importation Nears

THE government revealed yesterday that first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine will land in the country in a six months period, emphasising on precautionary measures in schools as they re-open today.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Prof Abel Makubi (Health), further stated that plans were ongoing to establish a local factory to produce different vaccines, including possible Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Dodoma, Prof Makubi said the construction of the factory will cost the government over 80bn/-.

"The feasibility study for this project is ongoing. We spend a lot of money to import different types of vaccines, the envisioned industry will produce all kinds of vaccines," he said.

He said Tanzania has qualified health experts to turn that dream into reality within the next few years.

Elaborating on the importation of Covid-19 vaccines, Prof Makubi noted that upon the arrival of the first consignment, the priority will be given to most-at-risk groups.

He, however, said the government will issue the specific guidelines on the importation of the Covid-1 vaccines.

The government will be the main provider of the vaccination and will be offered for free and people will voluntarily get vaccinated.

The Permanent Secretary also revealed that the planned guideline will control the importation of the vaccine and individuals or agencies will not be allowed to import the vaccine without permission from the government.

"No one will be allowed to sell the vaccine, the government will carry the cost of importing the vaccine," he insisted.

"Our expectation is that by December this year or January next year all vulnerable groups will be vaccinated voluntarily, whoever is willing will be vaccinated as per guidelines," he emphasized.

However, he assured that the government will do research on each type of vaccine imported in the country.

Over precautionary measures in schools, Prof Makubi told the headteachers to ensure that their schools observe health guidelines regarding precautionary measures against the pandemic.

"I take this opportunity to call upon all schools, universities as well as public or private offices to ensure that they observe all precautions to avoid infections of Covid-19," he insisted.

Prof Makubi said in recent days people were not careful enough as it was previously during the first wave of the pandemic.

"Our focus is not only to tell how many people died or how many were admitted to different hospitals, but also to create awareness about the pandemic that could help people stay safe" he elaborated.

Tanzania's decision to get the vaccine came after a team of experts that President SamiaSuluhu Hassan formed to find out an appropriate path that the country could take in the fight against the Covid-19. The team had handed over its report to the President Samia.