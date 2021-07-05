Tanzania: Mwinyi - Cooperatives Vital for Blue Economy Push

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has said that the government recognises contributions of cooperative unions in improving the livelihood of people and growth of the country's economy.

In a speech read on his behalf by Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla at the climax of the 'International Day of Cooperatives (IDCs) 2021' held at the Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakil Hall in Unguja, Dr Mwinyi emphasised that cooperatives have an important role in making the 'blue economy policy' implementation a reality.

"We have been impressed by the development of the cooperative unions as the vehicles for economic growth in the country. You need to double your efforts aiming higher in production to fit in a competitive World," Mr Abdulla said.

He explained that the government is determined to support the blue economy with the aim of using the available marine resources in economic revolution and that cooperatives have a major responsibility to involve all groups in society to help achieve the intended goal.

Mr Abdulla said the community should be aware that main areas of the blue economy include oil and natural gas, fishing industry, transportation and tourism.

"All groups in the society should get involved- youth groups, people with special needs/disability, women and the elderly, none should be left behind," the Second Vice-President said.

"Cooperatives also have the responsibility to promote livestock and agricultural products such as vegetables, fruits, dairy, cereals, and other crops to feed the people and investors, who will be coming to invest in the blue economy," Mr Abdulla added.

He, however, noted that the cooperative unions have not grown to a satisfactory level compared to similar groups in neighboring countries.

"We want to see all cooperatives strong, well organised and fully operational," he said.

Mr Abdulla promised to strengthen and promote the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) as an important move in the digital world, enabling economic activities where the cooperatives will help to encourage the community to use such technologies.

The Second VP explained that the use of modern technology has multiple economic benefits including the purchase/sale of products, increased efficiency in the production of competitive products in the domestic market, regional markets (EAC, SADC and COMESA) to extend international markets.

He said further, "Cooperative unions are capable of solving social and economic challenges facing people, leading to prosperity and prosperous society because they provide opportunities for its members to be self-employed and also employ others."

Mr Abdulla urged the ministry responsible for cooperatives to support and improve the cooperative unions' development through capacity building, observation and guidance with a view to resolving members' grievances.

"Zanzibar cooperatives can unite for efficiency and help each other move forward through exchange of experiences, the use of technology, management techniques, innovation and marketing network," he said.

Speaking on behalf of colleagues from cooperative unions, the Secretary of the Cooperatives' Union of Zanzibar (CUZA) Mr Suleiman MbaroukAme promised to continue supporting the government's efforts to improve economy.

He commended DrMwinyi's patriotism in uplifting the cooperatives and deciding to place them under his office, which signifies the good will he has for all people of Zanzibar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MrAme said the cooperative unions have been recording success through its SACCOS with 18.2bn/-, until March this year, through savings from 216 SACCOS members in Unguja and Pemba, which are normally used by members to solve the challenge of lack of access to funds for capital.

On his part, the State Minister- Labour, Economy, and Investments MrMudrikRamadhaniSoraga said cooperatives are important economic groups in the country, contributing to employment opportunities as more than 20 per cent of the workforce is self-employed or employed in the co-operative sector.

Soraga also said that cooperatives help to boost government's revenue collection by paying taxes, licenses and various permits that help boost the country's economy, while also "play a key role in promoting democracy, human rights, equality and maintaining peace in the country."