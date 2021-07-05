Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 115 Recoveries, 58 New Infections

4 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded the recovery of 155 patients, 58 new cases and 3 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 148 people recovered reside in Luanda, four in Huila and three in Namibe.

Among the new cases, according to the report, 37 were diagnosed in Luanda, 7 in Benguela, 5 in Moxico, 3 in Cunene, 3 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Namibe and 1 in Uige.

With ages ranging from 2 to 82 years old, the list included 34 men and 24 women.

Two deaths were registered in Luanda and one in Huambo.

The laboratories processed 1,836 samples.

There are 170 people in institutional quarantine centres and 2,200 under epidemiological surveillance.

Angola has a total of 39,230 positive cases, with 913 deaths, 33,669 recovered and 4,648 active. Of those active, 13 are in critical condition, 19 severe, 51 moderate, 9 with mild symptoms and 4,556 asymptomatic.

