Nigeria: Buhari Sends Get-Well Message to Pope, Felicitates With Biden, U.S.

5 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, as he undergoes a scheduled surgery of the colon.

Buhari has also felicitated with President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States as they commemorated July 4 as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

The president, in a statement yesterday by one of his spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation.

Buhari wished the Pope a quick recovery.

The president, in a separate statement by Shehu also noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country's greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

The statement stated that Buhari is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in its efforts to improve US-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X