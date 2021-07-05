Nigeria: Buhari Sends Get-Well Message to Pope, Felicitates With Biden, U.S.

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, as he undergoes a scheduled surgery of the colon.

Buhari has also felicitated with President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States as they commemorated July 4 as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

The president, in a statement yesterday by one of his spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation.

Buhari wished the Pope a quick recovery.

The president, in a separate statement by Shehu also noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country's greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

The statement stated that Buhari is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in its efforts to improve US-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples.