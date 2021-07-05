Mauritius: Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo Hands Over School Materials to Srm Eligible Students

press release

Some 25 students received, this morning, school materials for the Academic year 2021-2022, under the annual programme of the National Empowerment Foundation targeting families under the Social Register of Mauritius (SRM).

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo handed over the school materials that include bags, uniforms, shoes, copybooks and stationery, to the students, during a ceremony held at the Trèfles Community Centre in Rose Hill.

The school materials will be distributed to 107 beneficiaries in the region of Rose-Hill and Beau-Bassin. A total of 8800 SRM eligible students in Mauritius and Rodrigues will benefit from this programme.

In her address on the occasion, the Minister underlined that this annual Governmental initiative is geared towards helping struggling families to ensure that their wards have all the school materials to pursue their studies. She laid emphasis on the importance of education to carve a successful future, and affirmed that education is one of the key pillars of the Marshall Plan, that was elaborated in 2016, to eradicate poverty.

Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo underpinned the efforts made by the Government to ensure that children coming from vulnerable families are given the necessary educational resources and urged parents to avail of the assistance programmes offered including: the Child Allowance Scheme, School Premium Scheme, and the Free Examination Fees Scheme, amongst others.

On that score, she announced that her Ministry has come up with a new support scheme that consists of paying the examination fees of SRM eligible students of the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development.

Furthermore, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo reiterated the unflinching determination of her Ministry to provide the necessary help to vulnerable families so that their children benefit from the best opportunities for their education. All parents should assume their responsibilities and make the necessary efforts to ensure that their wards attend school at least up to 16 years old, she stressed.

The Minister announced that a learning corner has been set up at the NHDC of Camp-Levieux, where remedial classes will be offered. The distribution of tablets to Grade 10 and 13 students is yet another Governmental measure aimed at helping children from vulnerable families to pursue their studies, added the Minister.