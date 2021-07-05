Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 19 Positive Cases Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 1 205 PCR tests as at 18 30 hours this afternoon.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

·One case detected during a routine test conducted on staff of SSRN Hospital, who are not eligible for vaccination.

· 15 cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise. These patients were on Day 0 in quarantine and 14 of them are linked to the Terre Rouge Cluster.

· Three cases detected at the COVID-19 Testing Centre at Dr. A.G. Jeetoo Hospital. They are linked to the Terre Rouge Cluster.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 303 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 992 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 293 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, 52 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

Following the detection of COVID-19 cases in Vallée des Prêtres, the High Level Committee on COVID19 took the decision to declare part of Vallée des Prêtres as a Red Zone. This decision takes effect as from 20 00 hours on July 02, 2021.