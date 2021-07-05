Mauritius: Covid-19 - Six New Positive Cases Recorded

3 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 1 715 PCR tests yesterday, 02 July 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Three cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise. Two of them are linked to the Terre Rouge Cluster.

·One case detected at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of Dr. A.G. Jeetoo Hospital. The case is linked to the Terre Rouge cluster.

·One case detected during a routine test done on a patient admitted at Dr. A.G Jeetoo Hospital. The case is under investigation.

·One case recorded in a private institution, the test was confirmed by the central laboratory of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The case is related to the Terre Rouge Cluster.

·One patient admitted to New ENT Hospital has passed away in the evening. The death has been attributed to a health issue other than COVID-19.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 310 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 992 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 299 active cases to date and as at this morning, only 52 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

