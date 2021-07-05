Mauritius: Covid-19 - Twenty-One Persons Tested Positive

press release

A total of 2 690 PCR tests were carried out yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The results were obtained late in the evening.

They are as follows:

- One case was detected at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the Dr. A.G Jeetoo Hospital. It is related to the Terre Rouge Cluster.

- One case has been registered at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the SSRN Hospital. The case is still under investigation.

-Nineteen cases have been registered as a result of the ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They are related to the Terre Rouge Cluster.

1 284 people have contracted COVID-19 since March 05 and as of yesterday afternoon, 984 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

The country has 282 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 52 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.