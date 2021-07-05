Nigeria: Casual Staff Docked for Allegedly Stealing 12 Packs of Dry Gin

A 28-year-old casual staff, Taiwo Shodipe, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates' Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly stealing 12 packs of dry gin, worth N4,800 belonging to the Nigeria Distillery Limited.

The police charged Shodipe, who address was not provided with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 23 at about 5 p.m. at the Nigeria Distillery Limited, Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendant being a casual staff of the company, was caught stealing 12 packs of Seaman dry gin by the security guard.

He said that Shodipe was later handed over to the police at the Sango-Ota for further investigation.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed.She adjourned the case until July 7 for definite hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria