Nigeria: New Book Unveils Top Ogun Role Models

The 304-page "50 TOP ROLE MODELS (MEMOIRS)" authored by Dada Olanipekun, Femi Olupe and Efosa Taiwo and published by Prestige Newspaper, beams its research torch on another 50 select exemplary citizens of Ogun State with outstanding charisma from diverse fields of human endeavors.

The stylistic elegance adopted in the assemblage of this volume 2 in the parade of 50 quintessential men and women of Ogun state is eclectic. The profile account of the mini biographical details of the few highlighted were got from investigations, interviews of publics in vox-pop and subsisting historical knowledge of many of the personalities featured.

The authors, Dada and his gang of researchers have used evaluation, comments, attestation of the veracity of claims from the third persons point of view, devoid of subjectivity and sentiments in operationalizing the phrase "Role Models" in the process of research carried out on 50 Top Role Models in Ogun state.

Like the wedlock of mortis and tenon, the encomiums and accolades showered on these peoples have come to engage them in a passionate kiss with history of Role Models in over 304 pages of a memoir.

The achievements of everyone recognized in the memoire have been captured in the high-pitched description and linguistic adroitness, gathered through investigations and narrative technique of the book.

Literally, this collection of multi-documentary fulfils two important functions of didactism and aesthetics that become positively influential. This evaluation of people in a life time and honour done to them by the authors is didactically instructional and could be reminiscent of our Yoruba anthropology that describes a person well brought up as "Omoluabi" - the responsible one attracting recognition and mention.

The milieu of this memoir is transitional, taking the reader through a society that is currently riddling in unimaginable proportion of adulterated socio-cultural values that are permissive of neck-deep-in-corruption, violence, dastardly acts of arson, willful murder of fellow man and slaughter.

Other vices include sectarian clashes, religious, tribal cum ethnic warfare and armed robbery, now in modern languages, banditry, kidnapping for rituals or for ransom as hostages, raping, political thuggery bank-rolled by political juggernauts, morbid passion for inexplicable reason for willful domination of other people's freedom in all things. The list, reflective of the pathological damage of our perception of what is right and just, is endless.

"Top Role Models Memoirs" could serve the purpose of positive effect rubbing on the psyche of the younger ones who find fulfillment in emulating the "Omoluabis" paraded in this hall of fame in the field of Education, top legal luminaries, industrial, business magnates with great business acumen, security and defence stalwarts, highly skilled medical practitioners, academics, fearless and public social communicators and analysts, veteran journalists, broadcaster and town planner.

By this treat given to whom honor is due by the authors, our assailed and wounded, demoralized and seemingly despondent society may be encouraged to work towards emulation of those appraised and found worthy, not only as good ambassadors of their family names, but also of this country waiting for Divine intervention.

For the attention of the authors, a good note should be taken of the packaging that makes future publications handy, firmly bound and durable, to complement the well-edited scripts in good graphics, pictures and paragraph display of contents.

Finally, comments made on these illustrious sons and daughters of Ogun state leave an indelible impression imprinted in the reader's mind which attest to the veracity and truism of claims by George Moore: "The One Invincible thing is a good book; neither malice nor stupidity can crush it."

Vanguard News Nigeria