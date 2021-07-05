Nigeria: How Explosives Concealed in Bottles Killed One, Injured Two in Kaduna

VOA
Kaduna State (file photo).
5 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

Police say three children were playing with Viju Milk plastic bottles when an explosive in one of the bottles detonated and killed one of them.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna State, Mohammed Jalige, says a seven-year-old boy was killed on Saturday by explosives concealed in a plastic bottle in Badarawa area of Kaduna town.

Three children were playing with the Viju Milk plastic bottles when the explosives detonated and killed one of them.

Mr Jalige, in a statement on Sunday, said the police were investigating to know where the children picked up the bottles.

A family member of the deceased, Hassan Lawal, told PREMIUM TIMES that Abubakar Aminu died at Barau Dikko hospital where he was taken for treatment.

"When we arrived the scene of the incident at Shagari Close, Badarawa, we found the three wounded children, and rushed them to the hospital.

"The boys are not residents of the area. They came to visit their grandparents who lived there and later went outside to play. They picked the Viju plastic bottles containing the explosives and were playing with them. The bottles later exploded.

"We buried late Aminu on Sunday morning at Badarawa cemetery while Abdullahi Abubakar is still receiving treatment at the hospital. Abubakar Abdullahi was discharged," Mr Lawal said.

Read the full statement by the police on their findings on the Saturday blast:

On the 3rd July, 2021 at about 1615hrs, there was an explosion at Shagari Close Badarawa Kaduna as result of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device concealed in three (3) bottles of popular children's Juice (Viju Milk).

Three Children picked up the bottles on (the) ground, which, unknown to them, they contained explosive substance; used them as football, as a result, the two bottles exploded, injuring three children namely; Abubakar Aminu, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abdullahi Abubakar, all males.

The victims were, however, rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where, unfortunately, Abubakar Aminu died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion. Abubakar Abdullahi was treated and discharged while Abdullahi Abubakar is still receiving treatment.

In the meantime, normalcy has been restored, the scene of the incident is under investigation. The Command's Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device as effort is on high gear to unveil and possibly apprehend the perpetrators of the act.

The Command is hereby assuring the people of Kaduna metropolis and environs that there is no course for alarm as the situation is under firm grip of security agencies while the public are advised to go about their normal business and to report any suspicious object or persons to the nearest Police formation for prompt action.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Bandits Abduct Hospital Staff, Students in Nigeria's Kaduna State
Families Appeal for Aid to Free Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolchildren
Kidnapping - the New Threat to Education in Nigeria
Nigerian Kidnap Victims Oppose Govt's Move to Ban Ransom Payments
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X