Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Celebrates Birthday With Gwara Album Release

Multi-award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah, Sunday celebrated his 34th birthday with the release of his much-hyped 10th studio album, 'Gwara'.

While the chanter had initially left fans to imagine what the polysemic title could be referring to, the title track 'Gwara' and album cover art put the confusion to rest.

'Gwara' loosely translates to 'a path' in the Shona language.

The 16 track album was released Sunday on the Gateway Stream Music application and is yet to be made available on other music streaming sites.

Music lovers flocked in numbers to stream the latest album, overwhelming the Gateway application which ended up crushing infuriating fans.

The 'Kutonga Kwaro' hit-maker's latest offering does not have any collaborations.

The 16 tracks on the album are; Mbwende, Gone, Mhondoro, Nherera, Chimwe neChimwe, Chigaro Chehushe, Umhandara, Gwara, Ndichiyamwa, Mhaka, Boi Boi, Ndodzungaira, Nyeredzi, Murder, Takarasima, Bvumbamira.

The songs are traditional music, love medleys, dance party, and inspirational.

The album, which was set to be released midday Sunday, was delayed by a few minutes after Gateway Stream Music application was overwhelmed.

The album has since received overwhelming responses from fans who took to social media platforms to praise Jah Prayzah.

Commenting on the album, the musician on failing to launch the album before his fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said; "It pains me most. Our energy, we feed on stage comes from fans. A concert is what brings life to us, but however we have adapted to the current situation," he said on social media.

Jah Prayzah said the album is free for everyone to download.

"The album will be uploaded and it will be free. This is a gift for my fans, I love my fans and it is for free they can download it. It took me a year to create this album. I chose to launch it on Gateway Stream Music which is our local social media platform just like YouTube. A person can stream content and download it.

"We have worked with Gateway Stream Music to make this album downloadable for Zimbabweans," said Jah Prayzah adding he will release the album's video on July 9.

"We are having a virtual live streaming show on July 9, exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music App. This is a virtual show with no live audience, you can all watch from the comfort of your homes. We do not want to break the Covid-19 regulations, as we are still in lockdown.

"I can only say, be ready to be blown away by the new album on Sunday and the virtual live streaming show on Friday 9 July."