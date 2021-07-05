Liberia: President Weah Takes Delivery of France-Donated Covid-19 Materials As He Returns Home

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has welcomed the French Government's Covid-19 Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Liberia, promising that the donation will be utilized properly to fight the raging pandemic.

Upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from Paris, France's Ambassador to Liberia presented to President Weah 56,800 rapid antigenic tests as well as 4 OSIRIS3 Transport Respirators to aid and strengthen the Government's capacity to contain Covid-19 fight.

The donation, which is a fulfillment of pronouncement made by President Emmanuel Macron last week during a meeting with the Liberian Leader, will allow the Liberian Ministry of Health reorganize, decentralize and speed up Covid-19 test across the country.

It will also go a long way in decongesting the national Reference Laboratory which conducts the PCR tests.

Making brief remarks at the turnover ceremony, President Weah expressed heartfelt gratitude to government of France for its continuous support to Liberia, mainly as the country is overwhelmed by the resurgence of the virus.

"I want to thank the government and people of France for this wonderful donation which comes on the back of my meeting with my friend and brother, President Macron. Let me also emphasize that I take Liberia-France relationship very seriously," President Weah asserted.

The Liberian Chief Executive said he was exceedingly glad that Liberia is feeling the impact of France's presence in the country, evidenced by the donation to help in the fight against Covid-19.

President Weah particularly stressed that he was not surprised by the interventions France continues to make in Liberia's development drive, considering what France did when he first visited the European nation few weeks of his presidency.

Dr. Weah assured the French government and people of Liberia's unflinching commitment in ensuring that the relationship between the two countries is deeply harnessed from time to time.

The President was met on arrival at the RIA by a horde of government officials led by then acting Chair of the Cabinet, Samuel D. Tweah, who is Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

President Weah on Monday, June 28, 2021 departed the country for Paris, France where he joined other world leaders to attend the Generation Equality Forum.