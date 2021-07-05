South Africa: Durban Ladies Finally Find Their Footing in Hollywoodbets Super League

The win can be attributed to the promotion into first team of several development players and the results have been impress of late and are slowly climbing up the log after a bad start to the season.

The 6-1 demolition is Durban Ladies fourth consecutive win with some runaway results.

Meanwhile, Thunderbirds Ladies continued their good run with a 3-1 win over Richmond United in East London on Saturday afternoon while TUT Ladies and Ma-indies Ladies shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw in Pretoria.

Coal City Wizards were held to a goalless draw by First Touch Academy on Sunday afternoon in Witbank but managed to go walk away with the player of the match award that went to Emily Sithole's great performance in that match.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies still sit top of the log despite not playing this week due to players being in the Senior National Team (Sasol Banyana Banyana) camp.

The match between The University of Johannesburg vs JVW Ladies and The Western Cape vs Golden Ladies were also postponed due to national team call ups.

Results and log standings: