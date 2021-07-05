Namibia: Ex-MP Sues Again for Release From Prison

Jailed former member of parliament Geoffrey Mwilima has filed a new case in the Windhoek High Court in a second attempt to get released from prison on medical grounds.

In an application lodged at the High Court last week, Mwilima is now asking the court to declare one of the regulations published in terms of the Correctional Service Act in 2013 as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Mwilima also wants the court to direct the medical officer of the Windhoek Correctional Facility to decide whether he has any "dangerous illnesses" and if his continued imprisonment would be detrimental to his health.

He is further asking the court to direct the medical officer to recommend, if he finds that continued incarceration would be detrimental to Mwilima's health, that his release should be considered by the minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security.

Mwilima, who is turning 66 years old later this month, has been in jail for nearly 22 years, after he was arrested in early August 1999 in connection with a separatist movement's attempt to secede the then Caprivi region from Namibia.

Having been prosecuted in the marathon main Caprivi high-treason trial, Mwilima was one of 30 people found guilty of high treason, nine charges of murder and 90 counts of attempted murder in September 2015 in connection with the attempt to secede the Zambezi region from Namibia.

In December 2015, he was sentenced to an effective prison term of 18 years, after he had already been in jail for more than 16 years.

Mwilima, a former member of the National Assembly, says in an affidavit filed at the court that he is suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, uncontrolled high blood pressure, epilepsy and end-stage kidney disease. Because of his kidney disease, he has to undergo dialysis for four hours three times a week.

"This has taken a serious toll on my mental and physical condition," he says.

Mwilima is claiming that the minister of safety and security exceeded the powers given to him in the Correctional Service Act when he made regulations under the act in 2013.

The act says the minister may make regulations on a variety of matters, including the procedure for the release of sentenced prisoners.

The act also states that the minister may, on a recommendation from a medical officer of a correctional facility, authorise the release of a prisoner suffering from a dangerous disease or whose continued incarceration would be detrimental to his health.

However, one of the regulations made in terms of the act says a medical officer may recommend the release of a prisoner suffering from a dangerous disease which the medical officer certifies would lead to the prisoner's death if he is not immediately released, Mwilima notes.

He argues the regulation amounts to the setting of a new requirement - that a seriously ill prisoner would face imminent death if not released - which is not included in the Correctional Service Act.

By including that requirement in the regulation, the minister went further than authorised by the law and "acted unlawfully, irrationally and therefore unconstitutionally", Mwilima claims.

He is also alleging that the regulation is unconstitutional, "because to be released from incarceration on account of ill health only when one is about to die or literally on one's death bed, is cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment which leaves one with no hope of ever living a normal life outside of prison".

In May Mwilima failed with a previous attempt to get the High Court to declare that the medical officer of Windhoek Correctional Facility has failed to consider and make a decision about a request from him to be recommended for release on medical grounds.

Mwilima is being represented by lawyer Profysen Muluti.