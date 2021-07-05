Namibia: NWR Taps Into Influencer Marketing

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced last week that they have partnered with 10 Namibian content creators and personalities on an influencer deal that will see average travel lovers experiencing resorts around the country and documenting their exploits for social media.

The personalities will for the next four months be treated to complimentary accommodation, meals and activities at five chosen locations. They will however have to fork out funds to cover drinks and transportation to their preferred destination.

"It is unfortunate that our industry was so negatively impacted by Covid-19, because we would have wanted to remunerate each influencer. We are thus very grateful to each one of them for accepting our offer," said NWR spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano.

The international tourism market remains heavily hit by the ongoing pandemic and its travel restrictions, and with regular requests from local influencers for the chance to work with NWR, this felt like the right move, according to Nesongano.

"To ensure that we could provide every social media influencer with an equal opportunity to collaborate with us, we decided to have a nationwide call-out," he added.

Nesangano says they received close to 200 applications from potential partners, who had to sell themselves and explain why they were perfect for the job.

They had to outline how they could align with NWR's values of "accountability, integrity, passion, excellence, innovation and environmental awareness", with tough criteria such as the authenticity of the social media influencer, the overall quality of their posts, the demographics of their reach and the level of their engagement also playing a role.

According to NWR, this project is vital as it will create awareness of their lesser-known camps and resorts, and expose their facilities and national parks to an audience that might not know of them.

The 10 are seasoned personalities, outdoor lovers and average Joes.

"Each one of these influencers brings a unique aspect that will greatly benefit us. As NWR, we made sure not to limit ourselves to just established influencers, but to look at individuals that embody our values and most importantly have something unique and innovative to offer," says NWR managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama.

The chosen 10 include media personality and businesswoman Tjuna Kauapirura, designer Lourens Gebhardt, Elizabeth Amunyela, Li Rossouw, Kyle Lewin, Pukuu Rijatua, Maggy Lenga, Marsy Rita, Elizma Burger, Ndapewa Nakanyala.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nakanyala, a pharmacy intern at Windhoek Central Hospital, expressed excitement at being chosen after friends encouraged her to apply. She added that she felt right for the job, as she enjoys sharing the finer details with people that they might miss when it comes to travel, enabling them to see the world in a different light.

"I am an adventurous and spontaneous individual and these qualities contribute to my love for travelling and exploring. Another love of mine is engaging people via social media, so I believe these two qualities bring together the 'power' tool that is the core of this project," she said.

Nakanyala added that she is looking forward to travelling, engaging people all over the country and learning about Namibia, and she is hoping to see the northeast, amongst other places, and experience things such as boat cruising, game drives and "breathtaking sunsets".

* Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer and social commentator from Windhoek, Namibia. Follow her online for more.