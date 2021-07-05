Namibia: Entries for Library Selfie Initiative Open

Entries for the #libraryselfie2021, an online initiative, that uses social media to create awareness about the importance of libraries as spaces for reading and learning, opened on 14 June, closing on 17 July.

This year the initiative will focus on there major thematic areas, using social media to create awareness about the importance of libraries as spaces for reading and learning, driving citizen-led initiatives through mini-library and literary project and communication project impact.

Participants must take a selfie while reading with your family or in your home library, upload it on your instagram or Facebook account with the hashtag #libraryselfie2021 and mention or tag Library Aid Africa and your location for facilitate tracking.

Proposed prizes for the initiative include that the tree participants with the highest likes in each country will be rewarded with reading tablets, books, goodie bags and access to the Goethe-Institut's e-library. Additionally, the first position will get a £200 grant to implement a mini-library project targeted at promoting reading culture, literary or art in their country.

The aim of the project is to lead to evolutionary social media awareness and sensitization about libraries and library usage. Which is going to facilitate the recognition of libraries as an important institution that fosters a literate society and national development and to establish citizen-led library advocacy initiatives and developmental projects that will be geared towards improving reading culture.